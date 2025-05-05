Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle hit a tree in Co Tyrone on Sunday afternoon.

Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle collision which happened on the Tullyaran Road in Dungannon on May 4.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have been concerned about the matter in which a blue BMW was being driven earlier in the day. Anyone who has relevant dashcam footage is also urged to come forward.

Sergeant Malcolm said: “We received a report at around 3.40pm that a blue BMW 318d had hit a tree.

Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses after a one-vehicle collision on the Tullyaran Road on Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The two occupants were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. At this stage, it is not believed that their injuries are life-threatening.

"The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and bailed to be interviewed at a later date.

"We know that the vehicle was in the Cookstown area earlier that afternoon and was driven along the Dungannon Road.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle matching the above description being driven in a manner which caused concern to contact police.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1023 of 04/05/25.”

A report can also be made online at psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

The Tullyaran Road was closed to traffic for a time following the crash.