Dungannon: road closed following Co Tyrone traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 18:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are being warned of a road closure in Co Tyrone following a traffic collision.

Police said the Tullyaran Road, Dungannon is closed and road-users should use alternative routes.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice