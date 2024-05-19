Dungannon traffic collision: A29 road closures and diversions in operation
Police officers, along with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews are in attendance at the crash on the A29, Dungannon (Carland Road) leaving Dungannon on the main line towards Cookstown.
A number of road closures have been put into place with the public warned that the road is likely to be closed for some time.
Traffic coming from Dungannon traffic should divert via Altmore Drive.
From Cookstown traffic should divert via Rossmore Road or the earlier Coal Pit Road.
HGV traffic or those with trailers should divert through Tullycullion Road towards Donaghmore onwards towards Dungannon.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The road is anticipated to be closed for some time. Please do not attempt to bypass road closure points.”
