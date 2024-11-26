Dungannon: traffic signals all out at junction on key route
Motorists are advised the traffic signals on A29 Moy Road at its junction with Main Road, Dungannon, are currently all out.
Trafficwatch NI says road users should slow down and approach with caution until these are repaired, which is expected around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 26.
Comment Guidelines
