Dungiven: Glenshane Road reopens after earlier flooding

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 15:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Glenshane Road, Dungiven, has now fully reopened following earlier flooding in the area.

The key route had been shut in both directions between Dungiven and Maghera after what the Department for Infrastructure said was a land slide.

Diversions were in place with drivers urged to avoid the area.

Related topics:MotoristsMagheraDiversionsDepartment for Infrastructure

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice