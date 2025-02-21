Dungiven: Glenshane Road reopens after earlier flooding
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the Glenshane Road, Dungiven, has now fully reopened following earlier flooding in the area.
The key route had been shut in both directions between Dungiven and Maghera after what the Department for Infrastructure said was a land slide.
Diversions were in place with drivers urged to avoid the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.