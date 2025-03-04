Dungiven: lane closure following two-vehicle collision
Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption following a two-vehicle collision in Dungiven on Tuesday morning.
Police said the Foreglen Road, at the junction with Feeney Road, Dungiven, is down to one lane.
Road-users are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
