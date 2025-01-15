Dungiven: Legavallon Road reopens after earlier collision

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jan 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 11:44 BST
Motorists are advised the Legavallon Road, between Dungiven and Garvagh, has now reopened.

The route had been closed after an earlier traffic collision on Wednesday (January 15).

