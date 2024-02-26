Register
Dungiven security alert: road users advised police operation remains in place

Road users are reminded that a policing operation remains in place on Monday (February 26) on the Foreglen Road, Dungiven.
Published 26th Feb 2024, 08:46 GMT
Diversions are in place at the junctions with Ballyhanedin Road and Muldonagh Road.

Police added: “We thank the public for their patience and co-operation during this security alert.”