Dungiven security alert: road users advised police operation remains in place
Road users are reminded that a policing operation remains in place on Monday (February 26) on the Foreglen Road, Dungiven.
Diversions are in place at the junctions with Ballyhanedin Road and Muldonagh Road.
Police added: “We thank the public for their patience and co-operation during this security alert.”