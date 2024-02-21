Dunloy road closure advice for motorists as police return to scene of fatal traffic collision
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Bridge Road, Dunloy, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, are to return to the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit this evening (Wednesday, February 21) and the road is expected to be closed from 8pm until approximately 10.30pm.
A police spokesperson said: “The closure will be in place on Bridge Road, between the junctions of New Road and Presbytery Lane and officers would ask road users to avail of an alternative route during this time.
“We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.”