Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit this evening (Wednesday, February 21) and the road is expected to be closed from 8pm until approximately 10.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The closure will be in place on Bridge Road, between the junctions of New Road and Presbytery Lane and officers would ask road users to avail of an alternative route during this time.