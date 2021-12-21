Early Christmas gift as first phase of Ballyclare relief road opens

The first phase of the long-awaited Western Relief Road project opened on December 21, following a significant investment of around £4 million from Lotus Homes.

The firm pledged to deliver the first phase of the scheme, which runs for 800 metres from the Templepatrick Road to the Doagh Road, in 2019, when progressing plans for 209 new family homes in the town.

Three possible names for the first phase of the infrastructure project have been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for consideration.

Chief Executive of The Lotus Group, Ciaran Murdock and Managing Director of Lotus Homes, Paul O’Rourke, are joined by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, to officially open the first phase of the Ballyclare Western Relief Road.

Paul O’Rourke, Managing Director of Lotus Homes, said: ”The Ballyclare Western Relief Road has been called for since the 1980s, and we are delighted to be able to deliver the first phase of this significant piece of infrastructure to benefit the people of Ballyclare. We are grateful to the elected representatives for their support during the construction of the road, as we know how strongly they have campaigned for this road to be built.

“Ballyclare has been identified as having a fast growing population due to its popularity, and we are confident that our investment in Ballyclare’s infrastructure will not only improve travel for residents, but will also help to create commercial opportunities for the town.”

Welcoming the opening of the road, Independent Councillor Michael Stewart said: “The delivery of the first phase of this crucial infrastructure by The Lotus Group will be greatly welcomed by the people of Ballyclare and our local businesses. It is another significant endorsement of the continued attractiveness of our town to companies with vision and house buyers looking for the perfect place to call home.

“We now hope that the Executive will provide the necessary investment in our town centre, schools, health services, transportation links, water and sewage infrastructure to meet the increased demands of our rapidly growing community.”