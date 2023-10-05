Register
East Antrim road closed due to fallen tree

A major road between Larne and Carrickfergus is closed this afternoon (Thursday) due to a fallen tree.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Co Antrim, the Ballyrickard Road (a main road between Larne and Carrickfergus ) is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

"DfI staff are currently trying to clear it. The road is likely to be closed until around 6pm on Thursday (October 5).”

