East Antrim road closed due to landslide threat

Motorists are being advised that a section of the Coast Road in east Antrim is closed following heavy rain and the possibility of landslides in the region.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:04 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:03 GMT
Commenting on the road closure in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Larne, due to the possibility of further landslides after recent heavy rain, the A2 Coast Road has been closed between Upper Waterloo Road and Branch Road.

"Local diversions are in place. Please allow extra time for your journey.”

