Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the Shanes Hill Road area in Kilwaughter, near Larne.

"The road is currently impassable due to hazardous driving conditions as a result of snow, and also a collision in the area.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

