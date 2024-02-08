East Antrim road ‘impassable due to hazardous driving conditions’
Motorists are being advised to avoid the Shanes Hill Road in the Larne area due to “hazardous driving conditions” and a collision in the region.
Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the Shanes Hill Road area in Kilwaughter, near Larne.
"The road is currently impassable due to hazardous driving conditions as a result of snow, and also a collision in the area.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
There are no further details at this time.