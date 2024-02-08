Register
East Antrim road ‘impassable due to hazardous driving conditions’

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Shanes Hill Road in the Larne area due to “hazardous driving conditions” and a collision in the region.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:23 GMT
Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the Shanes Hill Road area in Kilwaughter, near Larne.

"The road is currently impassable due to hazardous driving conditions as a result of snow, and also a collision in the area.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

There are no further details at this time.

