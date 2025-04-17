EASTER HOLIDAYS: Plan ahead as Translink announces engineering works
On Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, a line closure will be in operation between Antrim and Coleraine. From Saturday, April 19 until Monday, April 21, there will be a line closure between Lisburn and Portadown.
Cross Border Enterprise Services will be operated by rail replacement bus services between Belfast Grand Central Station and Dublin Connolly.
Enterprise service partners Irish Rail will also complete engineering work in the south with a line closure between Dublin and Dundalk.
During these periods, rail replacement bus services will be in operation with valid rail tickets also accepted on appropriate scheduled bus services.
Passengers are advised plan ahead, check timetables, and allow extra time to complete their journeys.
Services remain in place between Belfast Grand Central and Antrim, and between Coleraine and Derry~Londonderry. The Bangor and Larne lines will not be impacted. Normal rail service will operate between Belfast Grand Central and Lisburn.
Derry~Londonderry Line
Rail replacement buses will operate between:
Express services between Antrim and Ballymena
Express services between Antrim and Coleraine
Stopping services will serve Antrim, Ballymena, Ballymoney and Coleraine
Shuttle service between Cullybackey and Ballymena
Portadown line
Rail replacement buses will operate between:
Lisburn and Portadown
Normal rail service will operate between Belfast Grand Central and Lisburn
Enterprise line
Rail replacement buses will operate between:
Express between Belfast Grand Central Station and Dublin Connolly
Stopping service will serve Belfast Grand Central Station, Portadown, Newry, Dundalk and Dublin Connolly
John Glass, Head of Infrastructure and Projects at Translink, shared: “These essential works are part of our ongoing commitment to providing a modern and reliable rail service.
"We apologise and thank all our customers and local communities for their patience and understanding during these vital works.
“We would ask passengers planning to travel, please plan ahead, download and check the journey planner app, Translink NI, visit www.translink.co.uk, or call the Translink contact centre on 02890 66 66 30 to get all the information about these service changes,” John concluded.
Passengers can also stay informed by following Translink’s social media channels for updates.
