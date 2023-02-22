The Brennan family from Whiteabbey, who were flying from Aldergrove to Lyon, received free easyJet return flights.
Other celebrations, including cake giveaways, happened at the south Antrim airport throughout the morning.
The airline launched services from Belfast in 1998.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: "We are so proud to be in Belfast marking a key milestone for us as today we celebrate flying 70 million
passengers from Belfast International Airport.
"Our first flight from Belfast to London Luton took off for the first time 24 years ago. I have to thank our fantastic customers for their loyalty and support and, we remain excited about the future at Belfast.”
Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, added: “This is a truly astonishing achievement by easyJet in Belfast."