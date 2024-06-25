Eglinton: emergency services at scene of serious road traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:54 BST
Motorists are advised the Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton, Londonderry, is closed after a serious road traffic collision

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident and police are urging drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey.

