Eglinton: emergency services at scene of serious road traffic collision
Motorists are advised the Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton, Londonderry, is closed after a serious road traffic collision
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident and police are urging drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey.
