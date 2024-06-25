Eglinton: road reopens after serious road traffic collision
Police are advising motorists the Ballygudden Road in Eglinton, Londonderry, has now reopened.
The route had been shut following a serious road traffic collision at approximately 11.30am on Tuesday, June 25.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch via 101 quoting reference 675 of 25/06/24.
