Police are advising motorists the Ballygudden Road in Eglinton, Londonderry, has now reopened.

The route had been shut following a serious road traffic collision at approximately 11.30am on Tuesday, June 25.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch via 101 quoting reference 675 of 25/06/24.