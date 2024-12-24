Elderly woman in a 'stable condition' following two-vehicle crash outside Maghera

By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:52 GMT
A woman in her 70s is in a stable condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision outside Maghera on Monday.

The collision happened around 12 noon at the Mullagh Road junction with the main Tobermore Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“One woman aged in her 70s was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, where she remains in a stable condition at this time.

The Tobermore Road junction with Mullagh Road, Maghera, was closed for a time following the collision. Credit: GoogleThe Tobermore Road junction with Mullagh Road, Maghera, was closed for a time following the collision. Credit: Google
“The road was closed for a period of time, but later reopened to traffic.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who was in the area at the time, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact officers on 101, and quote reference number 545 of 23/12/24.”

