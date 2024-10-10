Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of a Ballycastle street has been temporarily closed due to concerns over the structural safety of a nearby building.

A statement released by Causeway Coast and Glens Council on Thursday, October 10, read: “Due to concerns regarding the structural integrity of the Antrim Arms building on Castle Street, Ballycastle, and in the interests of public safety, a section of Fairhill Street will be temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians as a precautionary measure.

"Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is taking steps to secure the area around the Antrim Arms, making partial closure of the adjacent road necessary. In conjunction with the PSNI, an emergency road closure will be implemented on a section of Fairhill Street.

"The public is asked to follow the signage and traffic management systems in place. During the closure access to Fairhill Street will be via Kilns Road and Mill Street.

"Council is liaising closely with the building owner and the Historic Environment Division to assess the building and determine the most appropriate course of action.

"The Council’s foremost priority is the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The understanding and cooperation of the public during this time is appreciated.

"For any further enquiries, please contact Council’s Building Control Department on [email protected]”