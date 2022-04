A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Glynn village close to the train station on the A2 Shore Road there has been a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the incident is currently passable with care. Road users are advised to approach with caution.”

There are no further details at this time.

Traffic news