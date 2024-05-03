Emergency services at scene of east Antrim collision
Road users are being advised to seek an alternative route following a collision in the Branch Road area of Carnlough.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commenting on the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Please be advised of a road traffic collision on the Branch Road in Carnlough this afternoon (Friday, May 3).
"Officers, alongside other emergency services are currently in attendance and diversions are in place via the Largy Road.
"If you can, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
There are no further details at this time.