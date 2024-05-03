Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commenting on the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Please be advised of a road traffic collision on the Branch Road in Carnlough this afternoon (Friday, May 3).

"Officers, alongside other emergency services are currently in attendance and diversions are in place via the Largy Road.

"If you can, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”