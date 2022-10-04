Emergency services at scene of Lisburn collision
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a road traffic collision in Lisburn city centre.
Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a road traffic collision on Sloan Street at the junction with Young Street.
"A traffic signal has been knocked over. Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and police officers are at the incident.
"The road is open, but motoirsts should expect delays.”
There are no further details at this time.