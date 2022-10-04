Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Emergency services at scene of Lisburn collision

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a road traffic collision in Lisburn city centre.

By Russell Keers
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:10 am

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a road traffic collision on Sloan Street at the junction with Young Street.

"A traffic signal has been knocked over. Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and police officers are at the incident.

"The road is open, but motoirsts should expect delays.”

Most Popular

Members of the emergency services are at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Police appeal for witnesses following armed robbery at off-licence in Carryduff

There are no further details at this time.

Emergency servicesLisburnDepartment for InfrastructureNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service