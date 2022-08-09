Emergency services at scene of Newtownabbey gas leak

Urging road users to seek an alternative route, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a gas leak in the Moreland Avenue area of Newtownabbey.

“A section of the Antrim Road is closed, with diversions in place.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys.”

Moreland Avenue. (Pic by Google).

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “The A6 Antrim Road heading to Glengormley is now closed in both directions due to a gas leak at roadworks. Diversions at O`Neill Road and Church Way.