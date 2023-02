A serious two-vehicle collision has resulted in the closure of the Hillhead Road near Castledawson.

The collision happened at the junction with Oldtown Road earlier this afternoon.

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision, and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Divisions have been put in place and the PSNI are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Scene of this afternoon's two-vehicle collision near Castledawson.