Emergency services at scene of Shore Road collision
Police officers and firefighters are currently at the scene of a collision in the Shore Road area of north Belfast.
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In north Belfast there has been a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shore Road close to Skegoneill Avenue.
"Police officers and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel are in attendance.
"The incident is passable with care, but expect delays.”
