Motorists are advised to avoid the Roguery Road, Toomebridge, as police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle traffic collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Photo by Pacemaker

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Meanwhile, the Rocky Road in the Knockbreda area of Belfast is currently closed due to icy conditions.

And police have issued the following advice for motorists around the province: “Icy conditions are to be expected across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads.