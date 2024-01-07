Register
Emergency services at scene of Toomebridge road traffic collision

Motorists are advised to avoid the Roguery Road, Toomebridge, as police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle traffic collision.
Published 7th Jan 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 12:04 GMT
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Photo by PacemakerMotorists are advised to avoid the area. Photo by Pacemaker
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Meanwhile, the Rocky Road in the Knockbreda area of Belfast is currently closed due to icy conditions.

And police have issued the following advice for motorists around the province: “Icy conditions are to be expected across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads.

"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”

