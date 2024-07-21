Emergency services attending ‘serious’ traffic collision at Ballyroney, Co Down
Motorists are advised that the Tirkelly Hill Road, Ballyroney, is closed due to a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision in the area.
Local diversions are in place, and emergency services are at the scene.
Police are urging motorist to seek an alternate route for their journey where possible.
