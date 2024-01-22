Emergency services responding to multi-vehicle collision on M2
Members of the emergency service have been tasked to the scene of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 northbound this morning (Monday).
Commenting on the incident in a post on the NI Road Policing and Safety Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 northbound, Foreshore. Lane restrictions are in force.”
There are no further details at this time.