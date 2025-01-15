A section of the Whitewell Road is closed following a two-vehicle collision. (Pic: PSNI).

Police officers are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Whitewell Road in north Belfast

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision was reported to officers shortly before 11.50am today, Wednesday, January 15.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.

"Motorists are advised that there is a road closure in place at the junction with Pineview Road, and if possible, they should avoid the area and seek an alternative route where possible.”