Emergency services tasked to Whitewell Road collision
Police officers are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Whitewell Road in north Belfast
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision was reported to officers shortly before 11.50am today, Wednesday, January 15.
"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
"There are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.
"Motorists are advised that there is a road closure in place at the junction with Pineview Road, and if possible, they should avoid the area and seek an alternative route where possible.”