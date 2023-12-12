Register
‘Enquiries ongoing’ after collision in Ballyclare

Police officers are investigating following a report of a two-vehicle collision in The Square area of Ballyclare.
By Russell Keers
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:38 GMT
Damage was caused to traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing and a guard rail after the incident, which was reported in the early hours of Tuesday.

Detailing the incident in a statement issued to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballyclare shortly after 12.35am this morning (December 12).

“No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”

