‘Enquiries ongoing’ after early-morning collision in Ballyclare

Police are investigating following a report of a two-vehicle collision in The Square area of Ballyclare in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
By Russell Keers
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT
Pictures shared on social media show a set of damaged traffic lights following the crash.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballyclare shortly after 12.35am this morning (December 12).“No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Department for Infrastructure has been asked for comment.

