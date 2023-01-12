Work is currently underway on a new storm sewer on a section of Mallusk Road and Hightown Road, Newtownabbey and will take approximately eight weeks to complete.

The project – which is required to serve a sizeable new housing development - commenced in September 2022, but work was postponed to facilitate a roads scheme and reduce disruption in the area.

Work has now recommenced to install the remaining section of a 640m-long storm water pipe on a short section of Mallusk Road and along the Hightown Road to the new housing development located adjacent to Glen Manor Avenue on Hightown Road.

Advertisement

NI Water Project Manager, Ian O’Hare commented: “The NI Water project team appreciate this work is disruptive and recently held a positive meeting with local representatives to update them on traffic management arrangements.

Hightown Road. (Pic by Google).

Advertisement

“Working hours have been scheduled to ensure this essential project - required to support the development of over 120 houses- can be completed as quickly as possible.

“In order to carry out the work as safely as possible, a temporary lane closure is in place around the pipelaying area. As the works progress along the Mallusk and Hightown Roads, two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary signals.

Advertisement

“In a bid to minimise the impact of these works, our contractor, AG Wilson is undertaking the pipelaying in short sections and reinstating each section of trench as they move along. While it’s hoped this approach will help to minimise traffic queues, we would advise the public to allow extra time for their journeys during this work or consider an alternative route.

“Normal working hours will be 7.30am to 5pm; however, longer working hours will be employed where possible in a bid to complete the work in a shorter timeframe.

“Signage is in place and letter drops were issued to local residents, businesses and schools. Our contractor will continue to liaise with local stakeholders regarding access arrangements as the pipelaying progresses.

Advertisement