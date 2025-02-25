The Department for Infrastructure has ruled out the extension of the Glider service to Glengormley under Phase 2 of the Belfast Rapid Transit (BRT2) project.

However, it was announced today (Tuesday, February 25) that a £13m park and ride facility is to be developed at O’Neill Road as part of BRT2.

Whilst this will not be served by glider vehicles at this stage, Translink Metro buses will operate to and from this site.

In a statement to the Assembly, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said “the significant congestion within Glengormley, the pending public realm scheme planned for the town and the limited funding available for the BRT2 scheme make it challenging to extend the service into Glengormley”.

She added: “Therefore, the extension to Glengormley is not feasible at this time, but I will commission further work to determine if a viable option exists in and around the area.”

Outlining the next steps for BRT2 which will see the Glider service extended to north and south Belfast, the minister said: “The Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service has been a huge success and has helped transform and modernise public transport services in the east and west of the city.

"BRT2 will provide this innovative service to the north and south of the city, bringing the benefits of the Glider service to communities living along this route.”

The next steps in the project which will get underway later this year will include delivery of:

The full G2 extension connecting with Queen’s University and the City Hospital including halts;

A pilot scheme will trial four EV Gliders on the existing G1 (East West) route releasing existing vehicles to service the G2 extension;

Bus priority measures from Clifton Street to Innisfayle Park along the Antrim Road and from Ormeau Road to Park Road on the southern route in readiness for the full BRT2 scheme;

A park and ride site on the O’Neill Road;

The introduction of bus priority measures in the city centre;

The design and construction of Bankmore Link to provide key linkages for the Belfast Cycle Network and connectivity between the proposed new Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge and Grand Central Station.

The minister continued: “This scheme is a £48 million investment in our public transport infrastructure. It is one of the projects being taken forward by my department as part of the Belfast Region City Deal.

"Funding of £35m has been allocated from our Deal partners, with an additional £13 million from my Department to deliver a park and ride on the O’Neill Road.

“Park and Ride is a key enabler to encouraging behavioural shift and helping to drive down congestion and emissions. This phase will allow us to put in place key infrastructure which will complement the wider scheme.”

In October 2022, then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced the route along the Antrim Road in the north, and the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in the south.

Advancement of the BRT2 scheme will be subject to the approval of the Outline Business Case, which is in an advanced stage.

Responding to the latest announcement, Alliance MLA for North Belfast Nuala McAllister said: “It is disappointing and frustrating that the Department for Infrastructure has gone back on its word to include Glengormley in the proposed BRT2 north-south Glider route.

“However, the fight is not over. With the Infrastructure Minister confirming that the decision is not final and there may be an option for an extension into Glengormley at a later date, Alliance will continue to support residents in lobbying for access to this vital public transport service.

“I look forward to getting confirmation of the location of Glider stops in North Belfast in preparation for the introduction.

“Whilst I welcome the minister’s announcement of a park and ride service to be introduced at O’Neill Road, we need a lot more information on what this will look like and what it means for residents.

“Local residents in the O’Neill Road area deserve to have their say in how this park and ride is implemented and what it will mean for their daily lives.”