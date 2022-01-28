Extension to concessionary fares scheme will 'make a really difference' in Mid Ulster

The current scheme provides free and half fare travel on public transport, via a SmartPass, for several groups of people, including children, senior citizens and

some people with disabilities.

Minister Nichola Mallon is seeking to provide free travel for people with disabilities who currently pay half fare and to widen the range of services facilitating

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

concessionary fares by extending the scheme to new operators who have already indicated or expressed an interest in joining.

Mr McGlone said: “The extension of the concessionary fares scheme will make a real difference to people in Mid Ulster. SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has now acted to expand this scheme to allow more service operators to provide concessionary fares and allow people with disabilities to travel freely.

“People with disabilities face so many obstacles in our society. While significant progress has been made in recent years there is still much work to be done to properly cater to their needs and remove barriers that prevent them living their lives to the fullest. Offering free public transport would go some way to improving this situation and I hope the other parties in the Assembly will support Minister Mallon in her bid to secure funding for this landmark move.