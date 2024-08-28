'Extensive damage' caused after vehicle strikes large piece of tarpaulin on M2
Police officers are appealing for information following an incident on the M2 motorway on Tuesday, August 27.
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police at Steeple are asking for witnesses to an incident on the M2 at approximately 1.30pm today (August 27).
"A large piece of tarpaulin (possibly from a curtain-sided articulated vehicle) has been struck by a road user close to Fortwilliam interchange city bound.
"As a result, extensive damage has been caused. If you witnessed this, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 786.”