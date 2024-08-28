Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are appealing for information following an incident on the M2 motorway on Tuesday, August 27.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police at Steeple are asking for witnesses to an incident on the M2 at approximately 1.30pm today (August 27).

"A large piece of tarpaulin (possibly from a curtain-sided articulated vehicle) has been struck by a road user close to Fortwilliam interchange city bound.

"As a result, extensive damage has been caused. If you witnessed this, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 786.”