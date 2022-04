It is understood the spill is from at least the Tullywest Road junction for anyone travelling from Ballynahinch in the direction of Saintfield.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful in the area until the scene can be attended to.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...