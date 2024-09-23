Fallen telegraph pole blocking road at Poyntzpass

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Tannyoky Road, Poyntzpass, is currently blocked due to a fallen telephone pole in the area.

Police say drivers should seek an alternative route for their journeys at this time.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.