Fallen tree causing delays on Antrim Road

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route for their journey due to a fallen tree in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey.

By Russell Keers
3 minutes ago

Detailing the issue in a statement this afternoon (Monday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that traffic is moving very slowly on the country-bound lane of the Antrim Road in Belfast, due to a tree which has fallen close to Belfast Zoo.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey if you can.”

Traffic and travel.
