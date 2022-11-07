Fallen tree causing delays on Antrim Road
Motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route for their journey due to a fallen tree in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey.
Detailing the issue in a statement this afternoon (Monday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that traffic is moving very slowly on the country-bound lane of the Antrim Road in Belfast, due to a tree which has fallen close to Belfast Zoo.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey if you can.”