“Following a wet and windy night, we are starting to get reports of surface water flooding and fallen trees - extra care out on the roads required you just don`t know what's around the corner,” reported TrafficWatch NI.

Delays can be expected heading into the morning rush hour as the yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 11am.

The PSNI also urged motorists to take extreme caution when travelling on the roads this morning due to hazardous driving conditions.

"There are a number of roads flooded and impassable. Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential,” said a police spokesperson.

So far, there has been a report of a fallen tree at Holywood on the main A2 Belfast Road. A lane is obstructed between Redburn Square and Palace Barracks (rugby pitches). Police are attending the scene.

Advertisement

Queen Street in Enniskillen has been reopened following earlier reports of flooding.

Meanwhile, the traffic signals are all out on the Antrim Road at the junction of Duncairn Gardens in Belfast. Motorists are asked to slow down and be prepared to stop / give way until the signals are attended to.

Motorists in Northern Ireland are urged to take care when driving in heavy rain.