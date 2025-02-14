Almost 102,000 vehicle tests were conducted across Northern Ireland centres last month, according to figures just published by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

In January 2025, the DVA carried out 101,818 vehicle tests of which 87,486 (85.9%) were full tests and 14,332 (14.9%) were retests.

This is an increase of 5,066 (5.2%) vehicle tests compared with the total number conducted in the same month last year and represents the highest number of vehicle tests conducted in January since the series began.

Testing for the month, however, was lower than expected as all MOT centres were closed due to the impact of Storm Éowyn on January 24.

For the financial year to date 2024/25 (April to January), 956,760 vehicle tests, 820,017 (85.7%) full tests and 136,743 (14.3%) retests were delivered respectively.

The agency received 94,864 applications for a full vehicle test during January 2025, relative to 113,699 for the same month in 2024.

It also conducted 5,218 practical driver tests in last month, 7.1% (348) higher relative to the same month the previous year (4,870).

From April to January 2024/25, DVA delivered 57,870 driver tests, compared to 52,725 for the same period in 2023/24, an increase of 9.8% (5,145) so far this year.

Last month 5,736 applications were received for a driving test, just 10 fewer than for the same month in 2024 (5,746).

Furthermore, in January 2025, the DVA delivered 7,199 driver theory tests, 6.5% (442) above the equivalent figure for the same month in 2024 (6,757).

Year to date, April to January 2024/25, the DVA conducted 74,691 theory tests, compared with and slightly above the 73,843 conducted in the same period the previous year.

It also received 10,337 applications for a driver theory test during January 2025, 384 more than for the same month in 2025 (9,953).

The January 2025 break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:

Armagh: 3694 and 132;

Ballymena: 6346 and 302;

Belfast (Balmoral): 8324 and 720;

Coleraine: 5917 and 318;

Cookstown: 5696 and 390;

Craigavon: 5818 and 560;

Downpatrick: 3279 and 268;

Enniskillen: 3537 and 102;

Larne: 3686 and 396;

Lisburn: 6532 and 318;

Londonderry (Newbuildings): 8277 and 83;

Mallusk: 6230 and 34;

Newry: 5601 and 253;

Newtownards: 5601 and 448;

Omagh: 3522 and 197.

Driver tests were also carried out during January at Belfast (Dill Road), 11; Hydebank, 459 and Londonderry (Altnagelvin), 227.