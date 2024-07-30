Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire appliances from four stations as well as a command support unit and an aerial appliance were tasked to the scene of a blaze in the Trench Road area of Mallusk on July 30.

Two appliances from Whitla Fire Station, one appliance from Glengormley Fire Station, one appliance from Westland Fire Station, one appliance from Lisburn Fire Station, a Command Support Unit and one Aerial Appliance attended the incident, which was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at 2.05pm.

A NIFRS spokesperson stated: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a commercial property on Trench Road, Mallusk. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used six jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 4.47pm.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for a period of time, with motorists and members of the public being asked to avoid the area.