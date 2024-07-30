Firefighters use six jets to extinguish blaze at commercial property in Mallusk
Two appliances from Whitla Fire Station, one appliance from Glengormley Fire Station, one appliance from Westland Fire Station, one appliance from Lisburn Fire Station, a Command Support Unit and one Aerial Appliance attended the incident, which was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at 2.05pm.
A NIFRS spokesperson stated: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a commercial property on Trench Road, Mallusk. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used six jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 4.47pm.”
The road was closed for a period of time, with motorists and members of the public being asked to avoid the area.
Police had also advised residents to keep windows closed during the incident.