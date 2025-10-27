Property - Tips for finding your perfect property

Five bedroom detached home with garage in Greenisland, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 27th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Number 34, Shore Road is an impressive detached family home in Greenisland, occupying a prime site with views towards Belfast Lough and Knockagh.

The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, sun lounge, kitchen through dining room, and utility room, with five well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal en-suite with a walk-in dressing room, deluxe family bathroom, and separate deluxe shower room.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, matching detached garage, and low maintenance gardens to the front, side and rear.

Other attributes include gas heating, underfloor heating to ground floor level, PVC double glazing, and a comprehensive range of quality finishes throughout.

This magnificent home is on the market for offers over £650,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

The home occupies a prime site off Shore Road, Greenisland, with views towards Belfast Lough and Knockagh.

Lounge with bay window to side elevation and feature window to front elevation enjoying view towards Belfast Lough. Tiled inglenook recess with cast iron, wood burning stove on granite hearth. Wood laminate floor covering.

Luxury fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, solid quartz worktop.

Utility room.

