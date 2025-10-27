The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, sun lounge, kitchen through dining room, and utility room, with five well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal en-suite with a walk-in dressing room, deluxe family bathroom, and separate deluxe shower room.
Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, matching detached garage, and low maintenance gardens to the front, side and rear.
Other attributes include gas heating, underfloor heating to ground floor level, PVC double glazing, and a comprehensive range of quality finishes throughout.
This magnificent home is on the market for offers over £650,000 with Colin Graham Residential.