Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the M1 motorway near Portadown on Sunday night.

Police received and responded to the crash on the eastbound lane of the M1 motorway shortly before 8.50pm.

The collision occurred between junctions 10 and 11, close to Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury, which is not believed to be serious at this time.

Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the M1 on Sunday, September 1. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Four other people were also taken to hospital for treatment for shock.

Police confirmed one person was cautioned in relation to motoring offences.

The M1 was closed for a period of time as emergency services attended the scene, and later re-opened to traffic.