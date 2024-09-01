Five people taken to hospital following crash on M1 motorway near Portadown
Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the M1 motorway near Portadown on Sunday night.
Police received and responded to the crash on the eastbound lane of the M1 motorway shortly before 8.50pm.
The collision occurred between junctions 10 and 11, close to Portadown.
One man was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury, which is not believed to be serious at this time.
Four other people were also taken to hospital for treatment for shock.
Police confirmed one person was cautioned in relation to motoring offences.
The M1 was closed for a period of time as emergency services attended the scene, and later re-opened to traffic.
