Police say the two-vehicle collision happened at around 10pm last night.

It was reported that a Ford Focus and a Audi car had collided near the Coal Pit Road.

A police spokesperson said :"A back seat male passenger in the Focus sustained injuries which, although serious, are not believed to be life threatening and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Four other people were treated at the scene.

Anyone with information or any dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2070 27/08/22.