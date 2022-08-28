Five treated for injuries after two-car crash near Dungannon
A back seat male passenger was taken to hospital and four other people were treated at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Cookstown Road, Dungannon.
Police say the two-vehicle collision happened at around 10pm last night.
It was reported that a Ford Focus and a Audi car had collided near the Coal Pit Road.
A police spokesperson said :"A back seat male passenger in the Focus sustained injuries which, although serious, are not believed to be life threatening and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Four other people were treated at the scene.
Most Popular
Anyone with information or any dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2070 27/08/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at its website.