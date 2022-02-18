Flying debris on M1 prompts police warning

Police have responded to calls from concerned motorists regarding debris on the M1 motorway.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 18th February 2022, 5:03 pm

Officers from the Road Policing unit dealt with several calls earlier today (Friday, February 18) regarding material strewn on the busy carriageways.

The incident has prompted police to warn anyone towing a trailer to take proper precautions, especially in poor weather conditions.

“Please ensure your load is secure prior to undertaking any journey and consider using extra straps or tie-downs,” said a spokesperson.

Anyone who sees any debris or obstructions on the roads are urged to call police on 101, or 999 if it is considered to be an emergency, with an accurate location.

Police respond to calls regarding debris on the M1. Picture: PSNI