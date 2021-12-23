Four injured including two children in South Derry crash

Sergeant Boyd said: “We received a report of this incident shortly before 4.50pm, and attended the scene, together with colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS.

“Four people - a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 20s, a 15-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy – were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1435 of 21/12/21.”