Frosses Road closed following 'serious' traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Aug 2024, 23:21 BST
The Frosses Road in Co Antrim has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

Earlier on Monday night the road was closed near Dunloy to Coleraine-bound traffic, but police later updated this to confirm both directions are affected.

They have urged motorists to avoid the area.

