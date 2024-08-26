Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Frosses Road in Co Antrim has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

Earlier on Monday night the road was closed near Dunloy to Coleraine-bound traffic, but police later updated this to confirm both directions are affected.

They have urged motorists to avoid the area.