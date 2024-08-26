Frosses Road closed following 'serious' traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Frosses Road in Co Antrim has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.
Earlier on Monday night the road was closed near Dunloy to Coleraine-bound traffic, but police later updated this to confirm both directions are affected.
They have urged motorists to avoid the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.