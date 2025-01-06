Frosses Road: multiple-vehicle collision between Ballymena and Ballymoney

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:53 GMT
Motorists are advised of a multiple-vehicle collision on Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney.

Police say local diversions are in place, but the northbound lanes are completely closed to traffic.

In a statement, the PSNI added: "Please seek an alternative route where possible.”

