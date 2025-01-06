Frosses Road: multiple-vehicle collision between Ballymena and Ballymoney
Motorists are advised of a multiple-vehicle collision on Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney.
Police say local diversions are in place, but the northbound lanes are completely closed to traffic.
In a statement, the PSNI added: "Please seek an alternative route where possible.”
