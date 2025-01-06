Frosses Road: route reopens after multiple-vehicle collision but conditions 'treacherous'

Motorists are advised the Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney has reopened after a multiple-vehicle collision earlier on Monday (January 6).

However, police are warning road conditions in the area are treacherous due to the current weather.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Please slow down, and increase your stopping distance from the car in front.”

