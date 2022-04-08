Fuel costs: NI’s most expensive and cheapest petrol and diesel prices

Craigavon is currently the most expensive place in Northern Ireland to buy diesel, according to latest figures from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

The body carries out a weekly price check of fuel in 27 areas right across Northern Ireland and with prices still high, motorists are keen to find the best deals around.

The latest breakdown shows that those filling up with diesel in Craigavon are currently paying the highest average price, at 179.9p per litre.

The lowest average diesel price was found in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey, at 168.9 per litre.

When it comes to petrol prices, the highest average price in Northern Ireland is currently in Ballycastle and Downpatrick where motorists can expect to fork out 165.9p per litre.

The lowest average price, meanwhile, is in Limavady at 153.9.

How to save money on fuel

The Consumer Council has provided the following tips for motorists eager to keep their fuel costs as low as possible:

* Keep your tyres inflated - reduce the drag

* Declutter your car - Less weight means less fuel

* Don’t fill your car up – fuel is heavy

* Brake and accelerate less – they burn fuel